|
|
Linda H. Bowman
Lebanon - Linda H. Bowman, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Leon H. Bowman, with whom she celebrated 52 years in marriage.
Linda, known by some as Kim, was born in Lebanon on June 4, 1947 to the late Karl and Marian (Blodgett) Hicking. She had worked as an office administrator for LHB Enterprises, a company she and her husband owned. Linda was a member of Grace UCC, where she sang in the choir. She was a band parent at ELCO. She enjoyed visiting the shore, going to their cabin upstate, riding the trike motorcycle, spending time with her cats, and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling the US in their motorhome, even traveling to Mexico, Alaska and Canada.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter Amy Rodriquez, two grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew, and a sister Winifred Gay.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Grace UCC, 1000 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020