1/1
Linda L. Farst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Farst

Lebanon - Linda L. Farst, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold E. "Tuff" Farst, who passed in 1993.

Linda was born in Lebanon on August 23, 1941 to the late Charles and Myrtle (Shearer) Hartman. She was a homemaker. Linda was a member of Campbelltown United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a seamstress and made several quilts. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and baking.

She is survived by her children, Douglas A. Farst and his wife Debbie of Palmyra, Connie L. and her husband Steve Greiner of Palmyra, Deb K. Zerphey of Elizabethtown, Matthew T. Farst, eight grandchildren, Abigail, Samuel, Natalie, Brandon, Courtney, Brian, Chris, Andrew, two great grandchildren, Kambria and Malin, and one great grandchild on the way, and her siblings, Lila Good, Betty Blauch, and Warren Hartman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hartman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A notification will be announced closer to the date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Campbelltown United Methodist Church, In Memory of Linda Farst (in memo line), PO Box 21, Campbelltown, PA 17010.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved