Linda L. FarstLebanon - Linda L. Farst, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold E. "Tuff" Farst, who passed in 1993.Linda was born in Lebanon on August 23, 1941 to the late Charles and Myrtle (Shearer) Hartman. She was a homemaker. Linda was a member of Campbelltown United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a seamstress and made several quilts. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and baking.She is survived by her children, Douglas A. Farst and his wife Debbie of Palmyra, Connie L. and her husband Steve Greiner of Palmyra, Deb K. Zerphey of Elizabethtown, Matthew T. Farst, eight grandchildren, Abigail, Samuel, Natalie, Brandon, Courtney, Brian, Chris, Andrew, two great grandchildren, Kambria and Malin, and one great grandchild on the way, and her siblings, Lila Good, Betty Blauch, and Warren Hartman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hartman.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A notification will be announced closer to the date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Campbelltown United Methodist Church, In Memory of Linda Farst (in memo line), PO Box 21, Campbelltown, PA 17010.