Lebanon - Linda May Martz passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center at the age of 75. She was born on July 1, 1944 in Lebanon to the late Pearl and John Stewart. Linda is survived by her loving husband Richard Martz, daughter Becky Diaz and son Mike Heffelfinger. She is also survived by her sister, Vida Massar, brothers John Stewart, Tom Stewart and Mike Stewart and twelve adoring grandchildren. Linda was an active member of the Waterworks United Methodist Church in Annville, PA and retired from Hershey Chocolate in 2008. Linda was a dedicated animal rights advocate and donations to the Lebanon County Humane Society on her behalf in lieu of flowers are appreciated. Graveside services will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A procession will be formed at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon at 12:15pm. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019