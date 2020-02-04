Services
Linda M. (Frey) Miller

Linda M. (Frey) Miller Obituary
Linda M. (Frey) Miller

Ephrata - Linda M. (Frey) Miller, 69, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the wife of Michael T. Miller, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage on Aug. 17th.

Linda, a daughter of the late Monroe and Marian (Speicher) Frey, was born in Reading. In addition to her husband she is survived by a brother, Richard M. Frey.

She was a member of Bethany UCC, Ephrata. She was also a member of the VFW Auxillary, Post 3376, in Ephrata.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, Feb. 8th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
