Linda M. Mumma
Linda M. Mumma died at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA on January 21, 2020. She was born in Pittsburg, Pa on May 18th, 1957. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Irene Ackerman. She graduated from Lebanon Catholic H. S. in 1976, and later from Immaculata College. She is survived by husband Steven Mumma of Jonestown, PA; daughter Stephanie Mumma of Lebanon, PA; grand-daughters Tanisha Travis and Celina Mumma of Lebanon, PA. Also great grand- daughters, Avionia & Alonia of Lebanon. Siblings are Robert Ackerman of Alaska, Cindy Rittle of Lebanon, Dan Ackerman of Middletown, PA, and Jay Ackerman of Lebanon. She also leaves behind a niece, Jennifer Malone of Lebanon, Daniel Ackerman Jr. of Alaska, great-nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother and grand-mother known as Me-Me to her family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020