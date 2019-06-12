|
Linda S. Bare
Palmyra - Linda S. Bare, a beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday June 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Michael S. Bare, with whom she celebrated 32 years in marriage.
Linda was born in Hershey on April 15, 1962 to the late Earl Wagner and Doris Louise (Boger) Hetrick. She had worked for Palmyra Area School District, Cornwall/Lebanon School District, and more recently Manheim Central School District as the Special Education Supervisor. She was a member of Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, where she had been active with the Bell Choir. Linda was a co-founder of The Palmyra Mini Thon and was a coach for Lebanon County Special Olympics. She was very involved throughout the community with volunteering and fundraising. She enjoyed working out, whether through fitness classes or running 5K races. Linda had a love for camping, fishing, traveling, visiting the beach, and socializing with her many friends. Linda will be missed by her loving dog, Bandit.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Nick Bare and fiancé, Stefany of Austin, TX, Preston Bare and girlfriend, Valerie of Austin, TX, brothers, Gary L. Hetrick and Janet of Bandera, TX, Douglas E. Hetrick of Jonestown, brother-in-law, Robert Bare, father-in-law, Hershey Bare, and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Bare.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11AM from Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in S. Annville Cemetery. There will be a viewing held on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5PM-9PM at the church. There will be a visitation on Saturday morning from 10AM until 11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, or Lebanon County Special Olympics, PO Box 1018, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of Linda's arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 12, 2019