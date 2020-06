Linda S. GettleLinda S. Gettle, 72, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Tremont Health & Rehab Center.Born on October 5, 1947 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Susan Romanak Gettle.She was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and attended the Lebanon County Vo-Tech School for Nursing.Linda was a Nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon for 44 years.Preceding her in death was a brother Joseph Gettle.Surviving are a son, Daniel and wife Kristie Gettle; 3 grandchildren, Daniel Jr., Skye and Kassidy; 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Herb of Lebanon and a brother, Carl James Gettle of Myerstown.Services will be private.The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, PA is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com