Linda S. Gettle
Linda S. Gettle

Linda S. Gettle, 72, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Tremont Health & Rehab Center.

Born on October 5, 1947 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Susan Romanak Gettle.

She was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and attended the Lebanon County Vo-Tech School for Nursing.

Linda was a Nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon for 44 years.

Preceding her in death was a brother Joseph Gettle.

Surviving are a son, Daniel and wife Kristie Gettle; 3 grandchildren, Daniel Jr., Skye and Kassidy; 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Herb of Lebanon and a brother, Carl James Gettle of Myerstown.

Services will be private.

The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, PA is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
