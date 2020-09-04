Lindsey Marie (Seifert) LeBorgneWakefield, KS - Lindsey Marie (Seifert) LeBorgne, 39, of Wakefield, KS, died Sunday, August 30, 2020.Born February 26, 1981 in Lebanon, PA she was a daughter of Rick and Barbara (Kirchner) Seifert.A 1999 graduate of ELCO High School, Lindsey attended West Chester University on an athletic scholarship earning a Liberal Arts and Nutrition degree. She continued her education at Weidner University and earned a degree in Nursing, eventually practicing as a Registered Nurse.Lindsey loved people and had an uncanny ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She was an independent soul who loved the outdoors. Lindsey also had a passion for caring for her community, holding multiple positions in Emergency Medical and Fire Services. Her greatest love is for her daughter, Lana.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Lana LeBorgne; siblings, Michael Seifert & Christine Lenz; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Please maintain social distancing guidelines.Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with her arrangements.In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to: Lindsey Seifert LeBorgne Memorial Scholarship Fund at Wells Fargo Bank.