Linford C. "Lin" Donmoyer


1939 - 2020
Linford C. "Lin" Donmoyer Obituary
Linford C. "Lin" Donmoyer

Lebanon - Linford C. "Lin" Donmoyer, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Desante Donmoyer. On May 31st, they would have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

Born in Green Point on December 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Rachel Kreiser Donmoyer. He served in the U.S. Army and he then retired from Alcoa where he had been an Industrial Electrician. Lin was a member of the Mt. Zion Fire Co., where he had served as the Fire Chief, Captain and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Lebanon-Lancaster Smokies, the Lebanon County Bicycle Club, the Around the Valley Bicycle Club, Lebanon County Auxiliary Patrol and a snowmobile club. He loved hunting, camping, biking, hiking and spending time in the outdoors. He especially loved his family and spending time with them.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Tracy S. and his wife Jane Donmoyer of Gilbertsville, Barry L. and his wife Melody Donmoyer of Lebanon and Troy L. and his wife Kristi Donmoyer of Myerstown; brother Clifford Donmoyer of Gaines; fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother Herley Donmoyer.

Services will be held at a later date. Interment, with military honors, will then be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 19 to May 21, 2020
