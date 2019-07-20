Resources
Lisa D. Gilmore


1966 - 2019
Fredericksburg - Lisa D. Gilmore, passed away Sunday, July 14. She was born on September 3, 1966 in Lebanon. She is survived by her mother Cindy Donley, sister Lori Donley, aunt Sheila Ellison, and uncles Keith, Ward, and Steven Ellison.

Lisa attended Northern Lebanon High School and lived in Lebanon. Over the years, Lisa worked at Burger King and Sunset Grocery. She loved playing Bingo and had a deep passion for cats.

Lisa will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 20, 2019
