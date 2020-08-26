Lloyd A. MillerLebanon - Lloyd A. Miller, 87, of Lebanon, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Gail E. (Snyder) Miller, sharing 68 years in marriage.Born in Lebanon on August 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Solie) Miller. Lloyd graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1951, and went on to work in the Automobile business. He was a past member of the Lebanon Country Club, was a car enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and golf. Most importantly, he loved watching sports with his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Sassy.Surviving in addition to his wife are children Donald Miller of Lebanon, Diane Sarra, wife of Joseph of Enola, Andrea Levengood, wife of David of Lebanon; grandchildren Elena, Evan, Brendon, Garrett and Paige; great grandchild Maliah; siblings Ronald Miller, Leroy Miller, Patti Stoudt, Fern Garman and Sharon Young. He was preceded in death by siblings Joseph, Winnie, Randy, Peg, Clarence, Ed and Geraldine.Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lloyd's memory to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.