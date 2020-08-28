1/1
Lloyd E. "Bud" Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd E. "Bud" Meyer

Palmyra - Lloyd E. "Bud" Meyer, 85, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home.

Born January 29, 1935 in Palmyra, he was the son of the late Lloyd L. and Evelyn K. (Fidler) Meyer.

Retired from Hershey Foods, he previously worked for Meyer Cartons of Palmyra. Bud was a member of Brownstone Lodge #666 F. & A.M., Shriners, Campbelltown American Legion, and Brothers of the Brush for the Palmyra Bicentennial. He was a former secretary of the Amvets in Arcadia, Florida, loved traveling and had visited 49 states. A sprint car enthusiast, Bud had been associated with Elvin Felty Racing, and loved spotting deer, hunting, and Potter County. He enjoyed bowling, had a great sense of humor and wit, and loved animals and country western music. Bud will be fondly missed by many but especially his children and grandchildren whom he loved and supported without reserve.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years Sylvia (Adey) Meyer; children Dave (Jo Ellen), Al (Joy), Kathy (Jim), and Jane (Fletch); and grandchildren Lindsey, Danny, Eric, Matthew, Nate, and Katy.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved