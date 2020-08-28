Lloyd E. "Bud" Meyer
Palmyra - Lloyd E. "Bud" Meyer, 85, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home.
Born January 29, 1935 in Palmyra, he was the son of the late Lloyd L. and Evelyn K. (Fidler) Meyer.
Retired from Hershey Foods, he previously worked for Meyer Cartons of Palmyra. Bud was a member of Brownstone Lodge #666 F. & A.M., Shriners, Campbelltown American Legion, and Brothers of the Brush for the Palmyra Bicentennial. He was a former secretary of the Amvets in Arcadia, Florida, loved traveling and had visited 49 states. A sprint car enthusiast, Bud had been associated with Elvin Felty Racing, and loved spotting deer, hunting, and Potter County. He enjoyed bowling, had a great sense of humor and wit, and loved animals and country western music. Bud will be fondly missed by many but especially his children and grandchildren whom he loved and supported without reserve.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years Sylvia (Adey) Meyer; children Dave (Jo Ellen), Al (Joy), Kathy (Jim), and Jane (Fletch); and grandchildren Lindsey, Danny, Eric, Matthew, Nate, and Katy.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com