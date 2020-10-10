1/
Lloyd K. Pfautz
Lloyd K. Pfautz

Lebanon - Lloyd K. Pfautz, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Spang Crest Manor. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Rulavage) Pfautz.

Born in Myerstown, PA on October 21, 1940, Lloyd was a son of the late Lloyd Krall and Kathryn Marie (Elias) Pfautz.

Lloyd is survived by a daughter, Kendra Kreider, wife of Andy; a sister, Nancy Kunkle; a brother, Robert Pfautz; sister-in-law, Rae Ann Pfautz; two nieces, Jennifer Gray and her husband Tom, and Maria Shuey; and two nephews and their wives, Mark & Monica Tice and Matthew & Dawn Tice and cousins and great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Joseph Rulavage and Ray Kunkle.

Lloyd was a graduate of South Lebanon High School and served in the United States Navy.After the Navy he was an EMT with First Aid and Safety Patrol in Lebanon and worked at Alcoa before becoming a professional Firefighter for the City of Lebanon from 1971-2002.In addition he also served as a Deputy Game Protector for the PA Game Commission and was an active member of St. Gregory the Great and St. Cecilia's Church.

Lloyd loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could at his favorite place - "the Swatty"where he had a cabin with his brother.He also enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends and cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers! In retirement Lloyd volunteered his time at the Lebanon VA Medical Center and enjoyed having breakfast with the R.O.M.E.O.'s.

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting your local Fire Company.

Due to Covid, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
