Lloyd M. Nixon Obituary
Lloyd M. Nixon

Myerstown - Lloyd M. Nixon, 79, of Myerstown, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at M. S. Hershey Medical Center.

He was the husband of the late Monique C. Nixon who died in 2012.

Born in Lebanon on August 29, 1940, he was a son of the late Orene R. (McKillips) and John W. Nixon.

A 1958 Graduate of Myerstown High School, Lloyd started out working at Publix Shirt Factory until they closed. He retired after 20 years as a steward for VFW Post 6076.

Lloyd served in the U.S. Army. He was a life member of VFW Post #6076, American Legion Post #880, and Goodwill Fire Co.#1.

Lloyd was an avid bowler, fisherman, and Phillies fan. He was a lover of nature and his puppies.

Surviving are sons, John T. Nixon and Steven E. Nixon, both of Myerstown; brothers, Donald and Thomas Nixon; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. There will be no service. Inurnment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #6076, 410 W. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
