Lois A. O'Shell Obituary
Palmyra - Lois A. O'Shell, 81, of Palmyra passed away peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Born June 17, 1938 in Quentin, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. and Anna E. (Galebach) Albert and preceded in death by a grandson Adam Sorrels in 2018.

Retired from the Hershey Medical Center, she was a lifetime member of Campbelltown United Methodist Church and active with the Hershey Class of '56 Alumni.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years M. Luther O'Shell; daughters Deborah A., wife of Allan Halterman of New Stanton and Bonnie J. Sorrels and companion Allen Leibich of Cleona; sister Jean C., wife of M. Lester Stuckey of Annville; grandchildren Ryan Halterman and fiancée Cassandra Alexander, Shannon Halterman and fiancé Braden Christner, Melissa, wife of Joshua Whitsel and Michelle Sorrels; great grandchildren Aria Halterman, Scarlett Halterman, Paisley Christner, Bentley Christner, Clover Whitsel, Milo Whitsel and Frances Whitsel.

Service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
