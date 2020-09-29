Lonnie D. Heilman, Sr.Annville - Lonnie D. Heilman, Sr., of Annville died Monday, September 28, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara G. Maritan Heilman who died in 2007.Born in Lebanon on December 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Herman and Doris Wolfe Heilman. He was employed as a truck driver, a graduate of Cedar Crest High School, and served in the U.S. Army.Surviving is a son, Lonnie D. Heilman, Jr. and wife Christy of Lebanon, a daughter, Cortina M. Weatherholtz and Cody L. Justice of Lebanon, four grandchildren, a brother, Todd F. Heilman and Deb McConnell of Manheim, and a sister, Cheryl Ruhle and husband William of Cleona. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Heilman, Sr., and a sister Cynthia Kopp.A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery, North Lebanon Twp.