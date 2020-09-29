1/
Lonnie D. Heilman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lonnie D. Heilman, Sr.

Annville - Lonnie D. Heilman, Sr., of Annville died Monday, September 28, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara G. Maritan Heilman who died in 2007.

Born in Lebanon on December 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Herman and Doris Wolfe Heilman. He was employed as a truck driver, a graduate of Cedar Crest High School, and served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving is a son, Lonnie D. Heilman, Jr. and wife Christy of Lebanon, a daughter, Cortina M. Weatherholtz and Cody L. Justice of Lebanon, four grandchildren, a brother, Todd F. Heilman and Deb McConnell of Manheim, and a sister, Cheryl Ruhle and husband William of Cleona. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Heilman, Sr., and a sister Cynthia Kopp.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery, North Lebanon Twp.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved