Loraine "Lorraine" Irma SchellLebanon - Loraine "Lorraine" Irma Schell, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020 at ManorCare in Lebanon.Loraine was born in Lebanon on February 13, 1941 to the late Samuel M. and Florence M. (Hlavaty) Neuin. She was self-employed in the cleaning business. She was a member of Lebanon Seventh Day Adventist. She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing puzzles, Scrabble, having company over, and spending much time with her daughter, and grandsons. She loved her family very much.Loraine is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Milano of Lebanon, grandsons, Joshua Piccerillo and his wife Uloma, Bryan Piccerillo, brother Samuel J. Neuin of Lebanon, sister Barbara Shroyer of Manheim, and a sister-in-law, Suzanne Neuin. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Neuin and a brother-in-law, Randy Shroyer.A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1PM - 2PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A funeral service will be held privately.Interment will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. A procession will form at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., on Monday at 12:30PM.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, Three Angels Deaf Ministries, PO Box 1946 Greenbelt, MD 20768 or The Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042.