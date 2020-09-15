1/1
Loraine Irma "Lorraine" Schell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loraine "Lorraine" Irma Schell

Lebanon - Loraine "Lorraine" Irma Schell, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020 at ManorCare in Lebanon.

Loraine was born in Lebanon on February 13, 1941 to the late Samuel M. and Florence M. (Hlavaty) Neuin. She was self-employed in the cleaning business. She was a member of Lebanon Seventh Day Adventist. She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing puzzles, Scrabble, having company over, and spending much time with her daughter, and grandsons. She loved her family very much.

Loraine is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Milano of Lebanon, grandsons, Joshua Piccerillo and his wife Uloma, Bryan Piccerillo, brother Samuel J. Neuin of Lebanon, sister Barbara Shroyer of Manheim, and a sister-in-law, Suzanne Neuin. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Neuin and a brother-in-law, Randy Shroyer.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1PM - 2PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A funeral service will be held privately.

Interment will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. A procession will form at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., on Monday at 12:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, Three Angels Deaf Ministries, PO Box 1946 Greenbelt, MD 20768 or The Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved