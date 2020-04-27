|
Loretta G. Hess
Jonestown - Loretta Grace Donmoyer Hess was ushered into the presence of her Lord on April 26, 2020. Loretta was a resident at Spang Crest since February 2018. She will be deeply missed by Warren C. Hess, her devoted husband of 66 years.
Loretta was born in Fredericksburg, PA on March 10, 1932 to the late Earl and Margaret Rhoade Donmoyer. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Donmoyer and his wife, Pearl.
Her gentle ways and deep faith leave a legacy for her children, David and his wife Sheri Hess, Lori and her husband John Zimmerman, and Daniel and his wife Beth Hess. The extended family has also been blessed by her gracious heart, including her 9 grandchildren: Bethany, Joshua, Ben, Caleb, Nellie, Brandon, Danielle, Katie, and Emily; and her 16 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Micah, Laney, Jonah, Abby, Elsie, Kylie, Madie, Levi, Maggie, Lincoln, Peter, Carson, Theo, Bridge, and Josiah.
Affectionately nicknamed "Sus," Loretta graduated from Jonestown High School, the Class of 1950. After graduation, she began working at Pomeroy's/Bon-Ton. She was also employed by Meade Chevrolet. During Warren's Air Force service years, Loretta worked at the US Naval Lab in Corona, CA. She served as secretary to A.J. Drexel Biddle, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, who went on to become the US Ambassador to Spain. Years later she was a secretary at Gingrich Motor Company. She also served as the bookkeeper for Warren C. Hess Kitchens & Appliances. She was a member of the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church.
Loretta had an abiding faith in Jesus—reflected by her concern for others and her daily times spent in prayer. Her love of music was contagious—as evidenced in the musical abilities permeating the family. She was fond of playing the piano at home, at church, and accompanying the church choir, while her husband, Warren, served as the choir director. Piano teacher to lots of students, she patiently passed on her gift to others. She enjoyed cooking and baking—making everything from the latest Betty Crocker concoctions to critically-acclaimed family favorites. She looked forward to going to Ocean City, New Jersey—as she and Warren sacrificially made a way for their growing family to be together annually at the beach. And she loved to laugh—finding delight in all of Warren's poems and in the video-taped antics of her children and grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her husband, her family, and her friends! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her!
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020