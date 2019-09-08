Services
Lebanon - Loretta J. "Joan" Miller, 87, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Friday, March 11, 1932 to the late Martin Meyer and Gertrude Meyer nee Miller in Lebanon. She was a member of First Baptist Church and worked as a sewing machine operator. Joan was a volunteer at Cedar Haven, enjoyed gardening and loved watching her grandchildren. Surviving are children Gail spouse of George Sheldon Colleen spouse of Michael Cooper, Laura L. Shellehamer; grandchildren George Sheldon, III, spouse of Crystal, Paul Sheldon, spouse of Michelle, Devon Shellehamer, Derek Shellehamer; 2 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband John A. Miller; sisters Geraldine Fisher and Marlene Meyer. Viewing will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
