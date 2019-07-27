Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
1944 - 2019
Lebanon - Loretta M. Keener, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Joseph G. Keener, Sr. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Lebanon on June 4, 1944, Loretta was a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Schaeffer) Stoudt. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Loretta enjoyed embroidery, playing cards and board games, and collecting elephants and Elvis memorabilia. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family. Loretta was a loving wife, mother, and "Grammy". Selfless and nonjudgmental in attitude, she always had time for everyone and made them feel special, whether it was her own children, grandchildren, or the neighborhood kids. She was known for her endless supply of kool-aid, lollipops, smiles and kind words. Everyone loved Grammy, and will miss the wonderful person she was. In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children: Lori Keener, Joseph G. Keener, Jr., Kevin Keener, Renee Keener, Jodi Price, and Kerry Keener; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Charlene Breidenstine.

A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 Monday, July 29th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042, with a funeral service beginning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (www.raisedonors.com) or Boys Town (www.boystown.org) Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park. Please share your memories on her guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 27, 2019
