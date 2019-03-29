|
Lori A. Rank
Jonestown - Lori A. Rank, 60, of Jonestown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by those she loved the most. She was the wife of John D. Rank. On November 2nd, they would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon on April 11, 1958, she was the daughter of Neil and Gladys Mowrer Shirk of Fredericksburg. She worked as the head custodian for Annville-Cleona Elementary School. Lori loved her dogs Roxy & Diesel, and she loved her family. She especially enjoyed going with her family on cruises and traveling to Disney with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son Jeremy L. and his wife Jaime Walborn of Fredericksburg; daughter Brooke D. Gates of Jonestown; brother Steve Shirk and wife Kristie of Jonestown; sister Shirl Donmoyer of Jonestown; and her grandchildren Isiah & Aniyah Gates and Carly, Trent & Leah Walborn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Camp Meeting Rd. & Rt 72, Jonestown. A visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service.
Her dog Diesel was adopted from Justice Rescue. So In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Justice Rescue, 2417 Welsh Road, Suite 21, Box #326, Philadelphia, PA 19114.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019