Lori (Schauer) Carey
New Cumberland - Lori, 59, of New Cumberland, died Friday. Lori's survivors include her husband, Brian Carey; her son, Jordan Carey and his wife, MegAnn; her parents, John Schauer, III and his wife, Joy; and her granddaughter, Mackenzie.
Join Lori's family for her gathering at 2:00 and service at 4:15 on Saturday at Calvary United Methodist Church in Lemoyne. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Lori's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, and sign Lori's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019