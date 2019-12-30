Services
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 766-3421
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori (Schauer) Carey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori (Schauer) Carey Obituary
Lori (Schauer) Carey

New Cumberland - Lori, 59, of New Cumberland, died Friday. Lori's survivors include her husband, Brian Carey; her son, Jordan Carey and his wife, MegAnn; her parents, John Schauer, III and his wife, Joy; and her granddaughter, Mackenzie.

Join Lori's family for her gathering at 2:00 and service at 4:15 on Saturday at Calvary United Methodist Church in Lemoyne. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Lori's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, and sign Lori's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -