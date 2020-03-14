Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Lorna Jean Benner


1975 - 2020
Harrisburg - Lorna Jean Benner passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020. She was born at DeRidder, La on August 15, 1975. Lorna is a graduate of Lebanon Senior High in 1993. She had a God given gift to write songs; play musical instruments, and sing. The family will have a private funeral service and her burial at the family plot at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon , PA. She is survived by her father, Richard K. Benner and step mother Donna Benner; her mother Sem Degel; her brother Richard K Benner Jr. and his wife Tanya and 2 nieces, Selena and Gabriel Benner; her stepbrother Kevin Benner and nephew Nathan Benner.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
