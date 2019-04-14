|
Lorraine Grace Swingholm
Schaefferstown - Lorraine Grace Swingholm, 88, life-long resident of Schaefferstown, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Country Meadows, Hershey, PA. She was the wife of the late Charles G. Swingholm. She was born in Flintville on April 28, 1930, a daughter of the late Marvin R. and Martha O. Kurtz Sanders. She was employed for 28 years as a nursing assistant at Cedar Haven and loved taking care of the elderly. Lorraine was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Schaefferstown. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Charles and taking bus trips to Florida. She loved spending time with her family, especially making Sunday dinner every week. Lorraine enjoyed cross stitch, ironing and darning socks. Lorraine is survived by sons, Charles M. Swingholm and wife Jo Ann of Richland; Terrance L. Swingholm and wife Beanie of Myerstown; Dennis R. Swingholm and wife Cindy of Mt. Zion; Jeffrey H. Swingholm and wife Nikki of Nolensville, TN; James A. Swingholm of Myerstown; daughters, Holly K. Pofi and husband Henry of Hummelstown; Lori Swingholm and husband Forrest Pennington of Annville; Cathy J. Heffner and husband Randy of Harrisburg; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Lew. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1304 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA, with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's UCC, P.O. Box 375, Schaefferstown, PA 17088 or Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019