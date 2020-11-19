1/1
Lorraine H. Zuck
1940 - 2020
Lorraine H. Zuck

Lebanon - Lorraine H. Zuck, 80, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. She was born on Friday, February 2, 1940 to the late Landis G. Hitz and Lena L. Hitz nee Houser in Lebanon. She was a member of South Lebanon Community Church and worked as a kitchen worker at Dutchway in Myerstown. Lorraine enjoyed family gatherings and baking desserts for others. She was involved with Farm Womens Group #7, sang in the church choir and sold Avon for many years. Surviving are children Norma J. Swanger and spouse Lonnie "Will", Lorinda K. Koch and spouse Darryl, Dale T. Zuck and spouse Luanne, Jeffrey H. Zuck and spouse Karen, J. Edward Zuck and spouse Koreina; 24 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers Marlin Hitz and spouse Dolores, Earl Hitz and spouse Eleanor; sisters Lois Horst and spouse Melvin, Evelyn Brubaker and spouse Paul. She was preceded in death by grandchild Katrina Zuck; brothers Russel Hitz, Mark Hitz and spouse Martha, Carl Hitz; son-in-law Daniel Bausher. Viewing will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. There will NOT be a family receiving line. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Midway Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Services will be streamed online at slcc.faith at 11:00AM. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
South Lebanon Community Church
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
streamed online
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
South Lebanon Community Church
NOV
25
Burial
Midway Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
