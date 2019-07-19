|
|
Lorraine J. "Nook" Engle
Myerstown - Lorraine J. "Nook" Engle, 89, of Myerstown, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Sunday, February 23, 1930 to the late Stanley Clements and Dora Clements nee Lutz in Lebanon. She was a member of Moravian Church and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, Philadelphia Phillies and 76ers. Surviving are son Richard C. spouse of Suzette Engle; grandchildren Ryan Engle, Brandon Engle; great grandchildren Jayden Engle, Chase Engle, Charlotte Harrison, Kal Harrison-Engle. She was preceded in death by husband Earl R. Engle; brothers Stanley Clements, Jr., Richard Clements; sisters Gladys Spangler, Martha Hurst. Viewing will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Quentin (Bismarck) Cemetery, Quentin, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Church, 1115 Birch Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 19, 2019