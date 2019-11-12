Services
Lorraine M. "Lorrie" Bordner Obituary
Lorraine M. "Lorrie" Bordner

Lebanon - Lorraine M. "Lorrie" Bordner, 69, of Lebanon, died on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born on Saturday, September 9, 1950 to the late Melvin Bordner, Sr. and Viola Potteiger nee Metz in Dauphin county and was raised by William Markey, Sr. She was a Lebanon High School graduate class of 1968 and was honorably discharged from Ft. George G. Meade, MD as a veteran of the Army in the Vietnam War. Lorrie enjoyed gardening, especially her roses, fishing, camping, reading and spending time with her family. Surviving are children Angela spouse of Darren Luciotti, Catherine spouse of Jonathan Urban, Tina Ditzler-Miller, Jaimie spouse of Troy Gerlach; several step-children; grandchildren Stephen Warfield, Amanda Carroll, Cody Shuey, Michael Wealand, Jr., Jehnna Wealand, Andrew Gerlach, Emma Gerlach, Benjamin Luciotti, Zachary Luciotti; great grandchildren Tyler Carroll, Aubrey Carroll, Brayden Warfield, Lillian Shuey; brothers Michael Bordner, Richard Bordner, William Markey, Jr. She was preceded in death by son Perry Ratcliffe, Jr. Viewing will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
