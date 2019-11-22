|
Lorraine T. Stegman
Lebanon - Lorraine T. Stegman, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Lebanon on July 11, 1935, Lorraine was a daughter of the late Catherine White. She was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in Lebanon. Lorraine worked in the accounting department at Fort Indiantown Gap for many years. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing computer games, and was one of Lebanon Catholic basketball teams most loyal fans. Her greatest joy in life though, was attending her granddaughter's sporting events and school activities. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Denise S. Kimmel and her husband Thomas; her granddaughter, Lorra Kimmel; her sister, Jacqueline Neil; two nephews, Michael and Bradley Neil; and her niece, Michelle Ritter.
A visitation will be held Tuesday morning, November 26th from 9-10 followed by a service at 10:00am at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's name may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019