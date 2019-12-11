|
Louann E. Butch
Lancaster - Louann E. Butch, age 67 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home. She had Frontal-Temporal Lobe Dementia for the last 2 years and 11 months. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Betty Wain Baker, of Lancaster and the late Reverend Donald Baker. She was the wife of Jeffrey G. Butch with whom she celebrated 44 years of marriage on June 14th.
Louann attended Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster. She graduated from Upper Dublin High School, Class of 1970, and graduated from Millersville State College in 1974 with a teaching degree in Mathematics. Louann worked for Hartford Insurance for 20 years and worked for Donegal Mutual Insurance Company for 20 years where she retired in January 2017. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved her cats.
Louann will be dearly missed by her loving family. Surviving besides her husband and mother are 2 children: Matthew Jeffrey husband of Katherine Ostwalt Butch of Coatesville and Stephanie Sarah Butch of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren: Kyleana, Kyle, Kamary, Karnell, Joe, and Patrick, 3 siblings: Lynette Huggler of Syracuse, NY, Lavonne wife of Dr. Mark Johnston of Lancaster, and Larry husband of Cindy Swingle Baker of Tunkhannock, PA, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Service will take place from Holy Resurrection of the Christ Eastern Orthodox Church, 116 E Weidman St, Lebanon, PA 17046, on Saturday, December 14th at 12 p.m. with a viewing from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will also be a viewing on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louann's honor to Red Rose Chapter 80 and mailed ? East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019