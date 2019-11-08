|
Louisa H. Bennetch
Goshen, CT - Louisa H. Bennetch, 103, passed away in her home Saturday November 2, 2019 in Goshen, CT. Louisa was the wife of 43 years to the late Louis K. Bennetch. She was born June 6, 1916 in Ephrata, PA the daughter of the late David and Minnie Hostetter Yost. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church Schaefferstown, PA. Louisa enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, Scrabble and reading. She was fan of baseball and UConn basketball. She volunteered at Cedar Haven Lebanon PA, and was a member of RVSP, Altar Guild Quilting for Lutheran World Relief and Lebanon County Farm Women Group 9. Louisa is survived by her daughter Suzanne Newell and husband Eugene; grandchildren Ian Newell, Aimee Misset, Andrew Koons and Rebecca Stermer; and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her daughter Linda Koons. A funeral service will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 1432 Heidelberg Ave Schaefferstown PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or Good Samaritan Hospital Lebanon Hospice. clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019