Louise A. Chicora
Louise A. Chicora

Branchdale - Louise A. Chicora, 77, of Branchdale, Schuylkill County, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.

She was the wife of William Chicora, to whom she was married for 30 years.

Born in Lebanon on September 24, 1943, she was a daughter of the late James and Catherine Eisenhour Lengle.

She attended Lebanon Catholic High School and was a 1979 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College where she earned her Nursing degree. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, where she mentored numerous staff members and encouraged their career advancement. She also received the Florence Nightingale Award for excellence in Nursing. Recently, she worked as a staff nurse in the clinic at Penn National Race Course, Grantville.

She was a member of Jonestown Bible Church, Jonestown, where she was active with the Joy Fellowship. She was a longtime poll worker for the Reilly Township precinct and was a member of the Branchdale Ladies' Booster Club. She was also a volunteer with RSVP, Pottsville, and belonged to the Alumni Association of Harrisburg Area Community College.

Preceding her in death were three siblings, Robert Lengle, James Lengle and Sister Catherine Lengle, SSJ.

In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by four children, Susan Hemperly (spouse, Gary), Lebanon; Joseph Marko (spouse, Sue), New Hampshire; David Chicora, Minersville, and Annette Brilla, Forestville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Allen Lengle (spouse, Pam), Lebanon and Philip Lengle (spouse, Nancy), Lebanon; her sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Lengle, Wilmington, Delaware; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Saturday, December 5, from 8:30 A.M. with local services at 9:30 A.M. Further services will be at Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Rd, Jonestown, at 11:30 A.M. The family prefers donations to American Cancer Society. Visit www.dutcavich.com.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
08:30 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
DEC
5
Service
09:30 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
Funeral services provided by
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
