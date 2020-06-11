Louise Alice (Wike) TrumpLouise Alice (Wike) Trump born on 05/04/1930 in Heidelberg Township, PA to Edith I (Binkley) and John L Wike passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Manor Health Center on 06/09/2020 at the age of 90.A graduate of Heidelberg Township High School in 1948, Louise met and married her beloved husband of 67 years, the late Robert 'Bob' Paul Trump in Schaefferstown, PA in 1952.Louise put her secretarial degree to use at the Schaefferstown bank and thenPenn State University while Bob completed his degree. Bob's job for Gulf Oil Corporation in Harmarville, PA took them to Butler County, PA where she started her lifelong career as 'Mom'. Three daughters later, she was volunteering as Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout Leader, and member of multiple booster clubs in support of her family's growing involvement in the Mars Area School District. Her lifelong love of track and field began here in support of her daughters as she volunteered at their track meets.She earned an Associate Degree in Accounting at the Butler County Community College prior to returning to Schaefferstown in the early 80's. With Bob always at her side, they established Hillcrest Nursery on Sheep Hill Road and eventually fully retired in Newmanstown before settling in at Cornwall Manor in 2017.Louise's greatest legacy was her unwavering and tireless dedication to her family and the student athletes in all places she called home. Following her return to Lebanon County she continued to officiate track and cross country meets at numerous local high schools and universities including Penn State. She was a registered PIAA and USA Track & Field official until her retirement from officiating in 2014.Beyond officiating she enjoyed reading, cross stitch, everything Christmas, and delighted in her grandchildren. Never seeking the spotlight, she served behind the scenes in support of too many ELCO school district athletic events to mention. She helped maintain up to date stats and records published on Bob's website which was a popular spot for students and parents for years. The district's annual Junior High Track & Field Invitational meet was renamed in honor of Bob and Louise in 2009. She was especially proud of their induction into the Lancaster-Lebanon League Hall of Fame in 2015. Her entire family is and will forever be proud of her.Louise is survived by her daughters Karen & Anita Trump and Linda Trump McLaughlin; grandsons Anthony Jack, Arthur Halko, and Connor McLaughlin; granddaughter Haley (McLaughlin) Jacobs; as well as one great grandson Xander Robert Jacobs.Her wishes are being honored and handled by Schaefferstown's Clauser Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of Louise's life at Coleman Memorial Park, Pavilion #8, on Saturday, June 13th from 2:00 to 5:00. In lieu of flowers or other memorials the family suggests donations in Louise's name be made payable to ELCO Athletic Department and sent to 180 ELCO Drive, Myerstown, PA 17067.