Cornwall - Louise B. Lobb, 102, passed away Sunday May 5, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Rev. Thornton R. Lobb. Louise was born February 25, 1917, in Scranton, PA the daughter of the late John Phillip and Frances Reichert Beischer. Louise was a registered dietician, and enjoyed cooking and loved doing charity and social work. She is survived by her son, COL David B. Lobb, and his wife Patricia, grandchildren Edward, Franklin and Constance, and 6 great grandchildren. Louise is preceded by her husband Rev. Thornton R. Lobb, and siblings James, Richard, Larry and Jean. A memorial service will be held at Zerr Chapel, 1 Boyd St. Cornwall Manor, Cornwall, PA, on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Military Officers of America Scholarship Fund at MOAA Scholarship Fund PO Box 1824 Merrifield, VA 22116-9917, or the Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 10, 2019