Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zerr Chapel
1 Boyd St. Cornwall Manor
Cornwall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Lobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise B. Lobb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise B. Lobb Obituary
Louise B. Lobb

Cornwall - Louise B. Lobb, 102, passed away Sunday May 5, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Rev. Thornton R. Lobb. Louise was born February 25, 1917, in Scranton, PA the daughter of the late John Phillip and Frances Reichert Beischer. Louise was a registered dietician, and enjoyed cooking and loved doing charity and social work. She is survived by her son, COL David B. Lobb, and his wife Patricia, grandchildren Edward, Franklin and Constance, and 6 great grandchildren. Louise is preceded by her husband Rev. Thornton R. Lobb, and siblings James, Richard, Larry and Jean. A memorial service will be held at Zerr Chapel, 1 Boyd St. Cornwall Manor, Cornwall, PA, on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Military Officers of America Scholarship Fund at MOAA Scholarship Fund PO Box 1824 Merrifield, VA 22116-9917, or the Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now