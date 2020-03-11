Services
Louise N. Hunsicker Obituary
Womelsdorf - Louise N. Hunsicker, 79, of Womelsdorf, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of Franklin D. Hunsicker. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5, 2019.

Born in Marion Twp., PA on December 14, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Jerry L. & Dora H. (Wartluft) Swope.

She retired after 30 years as a Technician at Reading Hospital.

Louise was a member of Marion Rod & Gun Club, Womelsdorf Rod & Gun Club, and Bethel Fire Co. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing bingo and cards.

In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by, two daughters, Cindy, wife of Chris Virginski, of Lewes, DE & Cathy, wife of Steve Macelhaney, of Hillsgrove, PA; grandchildren, Tonia & Christopher Virginski, Stephen & Tiffany Macelhaney; great grandchildren, CJ, Ethan, & Arianna Virginski; neice, Doreen Tice and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Kurtz and Shirley Yarnall.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Womelsdorf.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
