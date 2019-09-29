|
Lowell I. Miller
Cornwall - Lowell I. Miller, 88, of Cornwall, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Cornwall Manor Healthcare Center. He was the husband of Joan Marilyn Simmers Miller with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage. Lowell was born in Lebanon on May 23, 1931, son of Lee Earl and Mildred Irene Ebright Miller.
Lowell was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Class of 1949. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and while in the Army, served as a Sergeant First Class under General Omar Bradley in the Joint Chiefs of Staff Pentagon War Room in Washington DC. He lived and raised his family in the Washington DC area until 1997. He retired as the Technical Art Director at the Institute of Defense Analysis. Lowell was a very active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for 49 years; serving 35 years as Master of Acolytes and 22 years on the Vestry as Chairman of the Building Committee. He and Joan retired to Cornwall Manor in Lebanon in 1997 where he was the coordinator of the Wood Shop and a member of the Cornwall Manor Society. He returned to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lebanon where he had served as an acolyte during his youth. He resumed his service to St Luke's as Master of Acolytes for ten years. Lowell loved spending time with his two granddaughters on frequent vacations to Colorado.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Lowell is survived by his sons Daniel Lee, husband of Mary K. Miller of Monument, CO, David M., husband of Rose Miller of Hagerstown, MD; granddaughters Rebecca Lotz and Katherine Romberg, and great granddaughter Luisa Romberg, with another one on the way. He was preceded in death by son Matthew H. Miller, sisters Elizabeth Ebling and Marilyn Sechrist.
Family and friends are invited to attend Lowell's celebration of life on October 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 6th & Chestnut St, Lebanon. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30 AM with Holy Eucharist service beginning at 10:30am. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to either St Luke's Episcopal Church or the ().
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019