|
|
Lowell V. Seiverling
Schaefferstown - Lowell V. Seiverling, 84, of Schaefferstown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Stoneridge, Towne Center, Myerstown, PA. Prior to his short stay at Towne Centre, Lowell lived in his home for the past 62 years.
Lowell was born April 4, 1935 in Lancaster County, PA to Harry and Amanda (Boyer) Seiverling. Lowell is survived by his wife, Annabelle (Krall); a brother, H. Vernon Seiverling (Nancy) of Waldeck, PA; two daughters, Susan Valerio of Newmanstown, PA and Brenda Morrow (William) of Mount Laurel, NJ. Lowell had four grandchildren: Jennifer Haas (Michael), Myerstown, PA, Gregory Moyer (Keely), Carlisle, PA, Will Morrow, Wilmington, NC, and Samantha Morrow, Mount Laurel, NJ. He also had four great-grandchildren, Makenna Haas and Everett, Oliver, and Verena Moyer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son and a great-granddaughter. Lowell met his wife, Annabelle, when they were both teenagers at Schaefferstown High School. They have been together ever since. This June, they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Lowell was the consummate inventor, salesman, man of the people, and never sat still. He was always building, tinkering, or coming up with his latest "project". He could often be found outside in his yard or sitting on the swing with Annabelle waving at passersby.
Lowell was a hard worker. He started working odd jobs at a young age, worked at the Lancaster Steel Foundry as a teenager, and held various other jobs throughout his life. Lowell served in the United States Army during the Korean War near the DMZ. He was a proud Veteran and loved his country. After returning from Korea, he drove an oil truck and school bus for Jacob Netzley Oil. He moved on to hauling concrete for A.G. Kurtz, Denver PA. Eventually, he became a salesman for Pennsy Supply and then vice president at Boger and Sons, Annville, PA. Lowell believed in participating in his community as an active member of the Schaefferstown Fire Company, serving as its fire chief, building committee member for the Schaefferstown Fire Hall, Carnival Committee, and as a trustee. He was a founding organizer of the Schaefferstown Fire Company Antique Tractor Show and Pull. He was an active member of St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown and the Grundsau Lodsch #17. In his later years, he helped manage the Schaefferstown Cemetery Association.
He will be loved and missed by his family, and dear friends. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020