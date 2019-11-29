|
|
Lucille C. Ditzler
Lebanon - Lucille C. Ditzler, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre. She was the wife of the late Henry R. Ditzler.
Born in Lebanon on January 19, 1930, Lucille was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Peffley) Checket.
Lucille is survived by seven children - Barbara Koons (Donald), Brendon Ditzler (Stephanie), Stephen Ditzler (Marla), Karen Engle (David), Timothy Ditzler (Beth), Kevin Ditzler (Beatrice), and Robert Ditzler (Stefanie); 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her sister, Joan Tice and her brother, John Checket.
Visitation hours will be held Monday evening, December 2nd from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th Street in Lebanon and on Tuesday morning, December 3rd from 10-11 at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019