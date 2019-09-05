Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
53 Chestnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
53 Chestnut Street,
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Moore


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille M. Moore Obituary
Lucille M. Moore

Annville - Lucille M. Moore, 95, of Annville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late, Harold R. Moore, who passed away in 2002.

Lucille was born in Annville on May 2, 1924 to the late John Adams and Mary Frances (Markey) Speraw. Lucille was a graduate of Annville High School and graduated among the top in her class. She had been an administrative assistance for an Electrolux dealer in Lebanon, for Lebanon Valley College, and had retired from Annville-Cleona School District after 30 years of employment as the assistant to the principal. She and her husband were long time members of Hill Lutheran Church. Lucille had been the parish secretary, sang in the choir and was very involved throughout different groups. More recently she had been a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed working outside, gardening, planting flowers, crocheting, quilt making, and listening to music. She always enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving is a son, Randall K. "Randy" Moore and his wife Nancy of New Cumberland, grandchildren, Christopher R. Moore and his wife Amanda, Lesli R. and her husband Tony Deppen, two great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother in law, Richard B. Carroll, Sr., many nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gladys Carroll and Betty Kingsley.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM from St. James Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. Interment will be in Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now