Lucille M. Moore
Annville - Lucille M. Moore, 95, of Annville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late, Harold R. Moore, who passed away in 2002.
Lucille was born in Annville on May 2, 1924 to the late John Adams and Mary Frances (Markey) Speraw. Lucille was a graduate of Annville High School and graduated among the top in her class. She had been an administrative assistance for an Electrolux dealer in Lebanon, for Lebanon Valley College, and had retired from Annville-Cleona School District after 30 years of employment as the assistant to the principal. She and her husband were long time members of Hill Lutheran Church. Lucille had been the parish secretary, sang in the choir and was very involved throughout different groups. More recently she had been a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed working outside, gardening, planting flowers, crocheting, quilt making, and listening to music. She always enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Surviving is a son, Randall K. "Randy" Moore and his wife Nancy of New Cumberland, grandchildren, Christopher R. Moore and his wife Amanda, Lesli R. and her husband Tony Deppen, two great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother in law, Richard B. Carroll, Sr., many nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gladys Carroll and Betty Kingsley.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM from St. James Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. Interment will be in Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019