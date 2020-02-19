|
Lucille S. Peiffer
Lebanon - Lucille S. Peiffer, 100, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Sylvester R. Peiffer, who passed away in 1989.
Lucille was born in Lebanon on September 2, 1919 to the late Walter and Edna (Gassert) Shirk. She had been a homemaker. She enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, and playing Pinochle.
She is survived by her children, Sterling R. Peiffer of Port St. Joe, FL, Suzanne L. Richards of Wake Forrest, NC, Dennis C. Peiffer of Palmyra, Debra L. Bowman of Annville, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, and her brother, James Shirk of Jonestown. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry R. Peiffer, and siblings, Raymond Shirk, David Shirk, Helen Stone, Martha Wentling, Catherine Young, Grace Daubert, Florence Honafius, and Eleanor Clark.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held privately at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held from 1PM-2PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020