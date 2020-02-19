Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Peiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille S. Peiffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille S. Peiffer Obituary
Lucille S. Peiffer

Lebanon - Lucille S. Peiffer, 100, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Sylvester R. Peiffer, who passed away in 1989.

Lucille was born in Lebanon on September 2, 1919 to the late Walter and Edna (Gassert) Shirk. She had been a homemaker. She enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, and playing Pinochle.

She is survived by her children, Sterling R. Peiffer of Port St. Joe, FL, Suzanne L. Richards of Wake Forrest, NC, Dennis C. Peiffer of Palmyra, Debra L. Bowman of Annville, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, and her brother, James Shirk of Jonestown. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry R. Peiffer, and siblings, Raymond Shirk, David Shirk, Helen Stone, Martha Wentling, Catherine Young, Grace Daubert, Florence Honafius, and Eleanor Clark.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held privately at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held from 1PM-2PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -