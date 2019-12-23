|
Lucy Anna Pietsch
Myerstown - Lucy Anna (DiNunzio) Pietsch, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Roy E. Pietsch. Born in Lebanon, PA on December 14, 1936, Lucy was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elvira (Cupelli) Nepi. She was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School. She received her degree in criminal justice from Penn State University and retired as a District Justice after many years of service. Lucy became a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying airplanes. She loved to volunteer at the Salvation Army and was very devoted to learning and using sign language.
Lucy is survived by four children: David DiNunzio, husband of Karen, Nicholas J. DiNunzio, Lauri Spivey, wife of Wayne, and Alison Wilkes, wife of Wes; three step-children: Jennifer Brommer, Clifford Pietsch, and Kieth Pietsch; two grandchildren, Michael DiNunzio and Natalie Lutz; two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 AM followed by a service at 11:30 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th St., Lebanon. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's name may be made to The Salvation Army, 2211 E. Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
