Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Lebanon - Lula E. Weik, 90, of Lebanon, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Spang Crest. She was the loving wife of the late Griffith A. Weik, who passed away in June of 2017.

Born in Lebanon on November 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Nora Bowman Shartle. Lula graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1946. She worked as a seamstress for Heverling Decorators, and eventually had her own business, Lu's Custom Drapes. Lula was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church where she was on the Session Board of Elders and taught Sunday school. She was a Brownie leader, enjoyed making curtains and drapery, and loved watching her grandchildren at countless swim meets. She thoroughly enjoyed being actively involved in the lives of all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving are sons Gilbert P. Weik, husband of Tari of Lebanon, Scott A. Weik, husband of Lori of Lebanon, daughter Sandra West of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother Lester Shartle, sisters Pauline Sattazahn and Verna Ebright; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A procession will form at 9:30 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, 1300 W. Maple Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
