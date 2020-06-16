Luvanna M. Blouch Nee Uhrich
Luvanna M. Blouch nee Uhrich

Calyton, OH - Luvanna Marie (Uhrich) Blouch, age 100 of Clayton, formerly of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She retired from the State of Pennsylvania with many years of service. Luvanna was a former member of the Hebron United Methodist Church in Lebanon, PA and was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved helping her neighbors and was a care giver to so many. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Ernest and Carol Blouch of Clayton, grandchildren: Christopher (Kathy) Blouch, Gregory (Debbie) Blouch, great grandchildren: Ian, Leland, Josiah, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest Blouch Sr., parents: Jacob and Elizabeth (Schaeffer) Uhrich and brothers. Funeral Services will be held at Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Iona Cemetery in South Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
