Lynn C. Shaffer-Bashore
Hershey - Lynn C. Shaffer-Bashore, 68, of Hershey, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on November 5, 2019 at home.
She was born January 12, 1951 in Lebanon, daughter of the late Fred A. Shaffer and Mildred C. Shaffer and was baptized at Trinity United Church of Christ, Palmyra, PA.
Lynn was a 1968 graduate of Palmyra Area High School. After graduation, she attended Mansfield State University for home economics and Harrisburg Area Community College for accounting. In the early 1980's, she earned her real estate license and began her career which spanned more than 25 years.
She was a devoted mother, Nana, and wife. Lynn enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing her recipes with those near and far. She was extremely creative and had a keen sense of design, which accounts for her many ongoing projects. Lynn always had a special place in her heart for animals. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. Lynn was kind, generous, compassionate, respected, and had a spirit that made everyone around her feel special. She will be greatly missed by many.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 48 years, William C. Bashore of Hershey and their puppy Tucker, son and fiancé, Joshua W. Bashore and Amber L. Harris of Chadds Ford, PA, her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie L. Bashore-Watts and Roger Watts, Tampa, FL, two grandsons Addison and Avery Watts also of Tampa, FL, and her two sisters Kathy J. Fielder (Edward), Bel Air, Maryland, and Ann M. Stegner (Louis), Port Charlotte, FL, two nephews James Fielder and Christopher Fielder and niece Jennifer Patterson, a sister-in-law, Bonnie K. Sponseller, Scotland, PA, a niece, Kara J. Addison, Richmond, VA, a brother-in-law, Greg L. Bashore, Palmyra, PA, and maternal aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew C. "Andy" Shaffer.
Keeping with the wishes of Lynn, a private service will be held at the convenience of her family. For those who would like to share fond memories of Lynn, please send them to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers and to carry on her deep love of animals, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Veterinary Specialists, Malvern, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019