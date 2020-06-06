Lynn M. "Fuzzy" Fausnacht
Lynn M. "Fuzzy" Fausnacht

Palmyra - Lynn M. "Fuzzy" Fausnacht, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Born October 2, 1946 in Hershey, he was the son of the late Mark and Sylvia (Peters) Fausnacht. He was married 50 years to Crystal A. (Wagner) Fausnacht.

Fuzzy retired from Hershey Park in 2009 where he worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf, and was a member of the Lebanon Area Corvette Club. He loved hockey and played throughout his life. In earlier years he played for the Hershey Junior League and Seltzer's Packers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Kristie Knode and husband John of Hummelstown; two step grandchildren and one step great grandson. He was predeceased by a brother Larry Fausnacht.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra from 10:00AM until 12:00 Noon. A private family graveside will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fuzzy's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
