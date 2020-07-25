1/1
Lynnette L. Wheeler
1957 - 2020
Lynnette L. Wheeler

Palmyra - Lynnette L. Wheeler, 63, of Palmyra passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born March 4, 1957 in Hershey, she was a daughter of the late Alvin B. "A.B.," Jr. and Mildred (Nornhold) Heatwole.

Among other companies, she worked for Hershey Foods, was skilled at handcrafts, and loved the sun, music, and gardening.

Surviving are her daughter Allyson L. Wheeler and sister Tanya A. Heatwole both of Palmyra.

Private interment in Grantville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
