M. Jacqueline Saylor
Lebanon - M. Jacqueline Saylor, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Charles L. "Popeye" SaylorJr., with whom she celebrated 25 years in marriage.
Jackie was born in Lancaster on December 5, 1935 to the late Charles G. Murray, Sr., and Janet M. (Dillich) Murray. She was a 1953 graduate of the former Harrisburg Catholic High School. She was a mental health therapist at the Caron Foundation in Wernersville, PA. She was a member of St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, where she was a eucharistic minister and a former lector. She enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming, music, theater, card-playing, dining out, camping, and doing Sudoku puzzles. Her greatest love was spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Thomas M. Piersol of Lebanon, Robert C. Piersol of Lebanon, Judy M. Fuhrman and husband Scott of Fredericksburg, PA, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a sister Marie A. Oversmith of Spring Grove, PA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles G. Murry, Jr., and E. Dolores Charles.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11AM at St. Celecia's Church, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. There will be a visitation with the family from 9AM till 11AM at the church. A Rosary service will begin at 10:40AM. Because of the current pandemic, masks will be required for entrance into the church and social distancing will be requested.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in loving memory of Mary Jacqueline Saylor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com