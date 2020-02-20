|
|
M. Lloyd Burkholder
Lebanon - M. Lloyd Burkholder, 92, of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, PA. He was the loving husband of the Anna Mary (Martin) Burkholder for 71 years before her passing in March 2019. He was born on June 3, 1927 in East Earl, Lancaster County to the late Michael and Emma Weaver Burkholder. Lloyd was a farmer and member of the Fairview Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, where he served faithfully as a minister for over 50 years. He is survived by children, Esther Mae wife of Glenn Martin of Womelsdorf; Alta wife of Leon Zimmerman of Newmanstown; Miriam wife of Raymond Fox of Ephrata; Lloyd husband of Jane Martin Burkholder of Lebanon; Susan wife of Nelson Lehman of Myerstown; Leon husband of June Sensenig Burkholder of Lebanon; Mary Jane wife of Burnell Nolt of Peach Bottom; Joyce wife of Philip Eberly of Myerstown; 43 grandchildren; 173 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Titus Burkholder (Anna) of Ephrata; Leon Burkholder (Vera) of New Holland; Frank Burkholder (Eva) of East Earl; Arlene Horst (Melvin) of Cochranville; brother-in-law, Lloyd Martin (Vera) of Iowa; sisters-in-law, Ada, Mabel and Alverta Burkholder all of Ephrata; step mother, Anna Burkholder of East Earl; step brother, Noah Martin (Marian) of Narvon; step sisters, Mary Martin (John D.) of Narvon; Ruth Wanner of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by 3 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, Melvin, Raymond, Weaver and John Burkholder and sister, Edna Martin. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Viewing on Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020