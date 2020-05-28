M. Mark WineLebanon - Mark Wine, 77, of Lebanon, died May, 28, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Born January 31, 1943 in Lebanon to George and Hazel (Heatwole), Mark grew up in a large family with 13 siblings. He graduated from Cornwall High School in 1961 and trained as a barber before working in a mental hospital in Delaware during the Vietnam War.Mark met Dorothy Cress while working the fields at the family farm in Lebanon. Dorothy was a schoolteacher at the one-room schoolhouse adjacent to the farm. Mark and Dorothy were married on June 16, 1968 in South Lancaster, Massachusetts.He then found success in the jewelry business which brought him and Dorothy to Albany, New York. They later settled in southern New Hampshire. His beloved wife, Dorothy, passed away in 2006. Upon his retirement from Long's Jewelers in 2009, he moved back to Lebanon where he was surrounded by his many siblings and friends. In retirement, he was anything but idle. He loved working as a driver for a dental lab and he enjoyed playing organ and piano at many churches and nursing homes. He was an active member and Elder in the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Lebanon and an active member and Organist/Pianist for the Richland Church of the Brethren. He was happiest spending time with his family at the Wine Family Cabin in Harrisonburg, VA and sharing coffee with his friends every morning at McDonalds.Mark is survived by his son, Jamie, his daughter Jennifer and her husband Michael Sheahan, his two granddaughters, Molly and Samantha, his siblings Audrey Shirk, Rachel Stover, and James Wine. He will be deeply missed by all including his beloved dog, Bandit.A Celebration of Mark's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Lebanon, 213 E Walnut St, Lebanon, PA 17042.