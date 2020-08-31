Mabel Jean Weaver
Ephrata - Mabel Jean Weaver, 85, of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Ephrata Manor. She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Cleona, PA.
She was named for her dear Aunt Mabel Landis, but preferred to go by her middle name, Jean.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Reynolds H. and Esther V. (Landis) Minnich of Ephrata, PA, her brother, R. Herbert Minnich of Goshen, IN, her sister-in-law, Shirley Minnich, and her former husband of 38 years, Richard L. Weaver.
Jean is survived by a brother, Abram D., husband of Marolyn Minnich of Westover, MD, a sister, Mary Ann, wife of I. Hershey Bare of Lebanon, PA., and a sister-in-law, Judy Minnich of Goshen, IN.
Jean is also survived by her four children, Frederick L., husband of Dixi J. (Pannebecker) Weaver of Lebanon, PA, Valerie A. (Weaver) Blouch of Lancaster, PA, Richard L., husband of Linda S. (Williams) Weaver of Ephrata, PA, and Melodie S., wife of John D. Hoff of Chambersburg, PA; four grandchildren, Jonathan Derk, Heather (Derk) Georgy, Bradley Weaver and Eric Weaver; also two great grandsons, James Derk and Ethan Derk.
Jean attended Lancaster Mennonite School, and is a 1952 graduate of Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg, VA. She studied Elementary Education at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA and was a member of the touring chorus.
Jean started teaching at the early age of 19, teaching grades 5 through 8 at White Oak School for a year while also serving as principal. She also taught elementary grades at Crestwood School District in Mantua, OH and was a substitute teacher for Myerstown Elementary, Schaefferstown Elementary and Myerstown Grace Christian School. However, her main occupation was being a loving mother to her four children.
Jean was an excellent piano player and vocalist. She often shared her gift of music with her students, church, and by singing around the piano with her family. She also loved to read and instilled this love in her children and grandchildren. Her outgoing personality, friendly manner, and contagious laughter earned her many friends.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their kind, caring and skilled care of their mother, Jean Weaver. It is because of this they ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in honor of her memory to the Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
.