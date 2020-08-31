1/1
Mabel Jean Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel Jean Weaver

Ephrata - Mabel Jean Weaver, 85, of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Ephrata Manor. She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Cleona, PA.

She was named for her dear Aunt Mabel Landis, but preferred to go by her middle name, Jean.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Reynolds H. and Esther V. (Landis) Minnich of Ephrata, PA, her brother, R. Herbert Minnich of Goshen, IN, her sister-in-law, Shirley Minnich, and her former husband of 38 years, Richard L. Weaver.

Jean is survived by a brother, Abram D., husband of Marolyn Minnich of Westover, MD, a sister, Mary Ann, wife of I. Hershey Bare of Lebanon, PA., and a sister-in-law, Judy Minnich of Goshen, IN.

Jean is also survived by her four children, Frederick L., husband of Dixi J. (Pannebecker) Weaver of Lebanon, PA, Valerie A. (Weaver) Blouch of Lancaster, PA, Richard L., husband of Linda S. (Williams) Weaver of Ephrata, PA, and Melodie S., wife of John D. Hoff of Chambersburg, PA; four grandchildren, Jonathan Derk, Heather (Derk) Georgy, Bradley Weaver and Eric Weaver; also two great grandsons, James Derk and Ethan Derk.

Jean attended Lancaster Mennonite School, and is a 1952 graduate of Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg, VA. She studied Elementary Education at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA and was a member of the touring chorus.

Jean started teaching at the early age of 19, teaching grades 5 through 8 at White Oak School for a year while also serving as principal. She also taught elementary grades at Crestwood School District in Mantua, OH and was a substitute teacher for Myerstown Elementary, Schaefferstown Elementary and Myerstown Grace Christian School. However, her main occupation was being a loving mother to her four children.

Jean was an excellent piano player and vocalist. She often shared her gift of music with her students, church, and by singing around the piano with her family. She also loved to read and instilled this love in her children and grandchildren. Her outgoing personality, friendly manner, and contagious laughter earned her many friends.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their kind, caring and skilled care of their mother, Jean Weaver. It is because of this they ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in honor of her memory to the Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved